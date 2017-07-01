Top 10 posts from last week

Top story of the week:
1. 36 useful items for agents to keep in the car trunk
Between the listing appointments, buyer showings, open house events, home inspections and office meetings, real estate agents tend to spend a lot of hours in their vehicles. And when you’re accustomed to all that windshield time, your car becomes a stash spot for important items — things that help you do your job and essentials you simply can’t live without. Stock your car wisely to be prepared to tackle any situation.
Also most read:
2. Zillow mania: $1.7B value boost and 27K haters
3. Blogger fights back in Zillow listing photo battle
4. What real estate agents should know about prospecting in a low-inventory world
5. The real estate agent’s epic guide to the ultimate Facebook business page
6. When the market doesn’t want your home listing
7. Brokerage punished with $5M verdict in agent poaching case
8. Tick tock: Can this generation’s agents prove their worth?
9. 1 in 3 homebuyers making offers sight unseen
10. 6 hard truths about buying a fixer upper
