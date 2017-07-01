News Brief

Top 10 posts from last week

Best of our industry coverage collected for your convenience
by Staff Writer
Today 3:30 A.M.

Top story of the week:

1. 36 useful items for agents to keep in the car trunk

Between the listing appointments, buyer showings, open house events, home inspections and office meetings, real estate agents tend to spend a lot of hours in their vehicles. And when you’re accustomed to all that windshield time, your car becomes a stash spot for important items — things that help you do your job and essentials you simply can’t live without. Stock your car wisely to be prepared to tackle any situation.

