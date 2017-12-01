In an effort to prevent housing discrimination, starting today, Dec. 1, Facebook will temporarily block all of its advertisers from hiding ads from users based on race while it reviews the use of the "exclusion" feature in its ad targeting tool, non-profit investigative journalism outlet ProPublica reported. The social media giant made the decision after ProPublica reported last week it was able to buy dozens of Facebook rental housing ads that excluded certain types of users from seeing the ads, including African Americans, Asian Americans, parents, people interested in wheelchair ramps, expats from Mexico, Jews and Spanish speakers. ProPublica housing ad excluding African Americans Such users are protected classes under the Fair Housing Act, a federal anti-discrimination law established in 1968 that makes it illegal "o make, print, or publish, or cause to be made, printed, or published any notice, statement, or advertisement, with respect to the sale or rental o...