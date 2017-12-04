What will Amazon’s new AR/VR tool mean for real estate?

The launch of Amazon Sumerian, a new virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) tool, could help push the technology further into the mainstream, sending ripples across the real estate industry. Sumerian allows users to design immersive VR, AR and 3-D environments for any browser that supports WebGL or WebVR graphics rendering, including Daydream, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and iOS mobile devices, according to a release from Amazon. Users of Sumerian won’t need to be experts around a code terminal, but they’ll still have to know how to leverage “drag-and-drop” functions and be able to script the experience to their liking, explained Jack Donovan, a software engineer with Irisvr, whose product allows architects and construction workers to automatically generate a VR experience of what they’re building without coding knowledge. Sumerian is currently available only to Amazon Web Services customers on an invite-only basis. There’s no software or installation fees, just...