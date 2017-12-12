New real estate agents are often told they should have a social media presence. Unfortunately, no one ever seems to know quite what that means or how to choose among the many different options. Personally, I use Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to build a connection with my customers and the community. But when making your selection, the most important thing is to have a social media plan that you as an agent feel comfortable with. There is no right way or wrong way, and one tool is not necessarily better than another. The best choice is what works for you! The first thing to do -- regardless of the social media channels you ultimately choose -- is to figure out what goal you are trying to accomplish. I’ll let you in on a little secret: You won’t sell a house from social media alone. Using these platforms is actually about making potential customers aware of what you can do for them. Your plan should be to become the go-to person when someone is thinking real estate. ...