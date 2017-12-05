How to market real estate like a Kardashian

Chances are, unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard of the Kardashian’s. Maybe you even "keep up with them" on the sly. Some may know them as only reality TV stars, but others know them as savvy entrepreneurs exploding their companies through smart branding and marketing. The Kardashians have built quite the business portfolio with several clothing lines, beauty products and even apps. With a family net worth in the hundreds of millions, we could all learn a thing or two from the Kardashians. A while back, I decided to adopt some of the Kardashian’s marketing and branding styles into my real estate business, and I was blown away by the results. See, no matter how much one may try to avoid the Kardashians, the truth is, they show up strategically everywhere. In my opinion, these strategies should be adopted by all real estate agents looking to build or grow their brands. 1. Cast a wide net The Kardashians net worth did not come solely from a televisio...