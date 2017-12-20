Zillow testing ‘Home Tour Highlights’ feature for agents

Spectacular views, dreamy walk-in closets, totally renovated kitchens -- and any another elements of a home that make an agent want to shout from the rooftops -- deserve their own special section on a property listing, or at least that's the idea behind Zillow Group's latest idea called "Home Tour Highlights." The real estate giant is testing the new feature on Zillow.com, allowing agents to play up specific details of homes they've toured to potential homebuyers. Home Tour Highlights debuted Tuesday for any agent with a Zillow account (not just Premier Agent advertisers) based in San Jose, California. Zillow is reaching out to agents, brokers and MLSs in that market now to begin populating Zillow's home detail pages and go live with highlights "in coming days," the company told Inman via email. Taking what's already happening offline to the web By showcasing a home's "interesting or unique features" as noted by agents who've seen the home, Zillow hopes to pique the interes...