Recently widowed and suddenly alone, a woman was referred to me by her son. She was hoping to move into the San Francisco Bay Area to get back to her roots and be close to her remaining family. Her budget was tight for the area she desired, and her initial offers were beat out by higher multiple offers. We found a home that had been on the market approximately 30 days, which was very unusual for that neighborhood. As we discovered, it had foundation issues, which scared away other potential buyers. Undeterred, my client asked me to write an offer at the asking price. I did, and was shocked to receive an “as-is” counter offer $100,000 over list price. After querying the listing agent, I was told, “The list price is just a number designed to get attention.” She continued, “The seller will not accept anything under $100,000 over list price.” We countered with a higher offer at the buyer’s pre-approved ceiling, but it still was not enough for the seller. Because t...