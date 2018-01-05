As a new real estate agent, Brandon Mulrenin was eager to start big and determined to sell more homes than most. Thanks to solid planning and the right support, he actually did it -- Mulrenin sold 116 homes his first year as an agent. On a recent podcast with Pat Hiban, Mulrenin explained how he managed to hit such impressive sales figures as a new agent. Read on to learn what you can do to duplicate Mulrenin’s success. To hear all of Mulrenin’s advice on selling more listings, listen to the podcast below. https://traffic.libsyn.com/hibandigital/Brandon_Mulrenin.mp3 Set the groundwork for higher home sales As a new agent, you can’t expect to hit sales figures like Mulrenin’s with hard work alone. There are things that new agents must do to set the groundwork for higher home sales. First, if you don't have experience in sales or feel a bit out of practice, consider hiring a qualified sales coach. Even if you’re a decent salesperson, working with a good coach...