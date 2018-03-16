New Alexa skill lets your clients ‘Talk To The House’

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Talk To The House is an Amazon Echo-based marketing tool for real estate agents. Platforms: Browser; voice activated internet (VAI) Ideal for: Agents who market with open houses; luxury brokerages; first adopters Top selling points Use of multiple Echo devices Open house registration Auto-fill market information Flexibility of what Alexa can share Top concerns Reconciling the leads gathered by Alexa with your customer relationship management software (CRM) could pose complications. It would have to be a manual export/import. (I suspect future versions could remedy that issue.) What you should know Amazon's footprint in the real estate industry is getting bigger. In addition to recent news of Amazon dipping its toes into the mortgage waters, another VAI device based on the Echo appliance has made its way to my inbox for review. Talk To The H...