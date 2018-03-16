In this video, Jason Balin sits down with Zack Bryant, a top producing agent with Northrop Reality,​ to talk about millennials. If you're a real estate agent or investor, you need to be working with millennials, but before doing so, you need to understand how to work with them. What do they like? How should we approach them? Watch to find out! Chris Haddon is an entrepreneur based in Washington, D.C., a partner at Hard Money Bankers and a co-founder of REI360.net....