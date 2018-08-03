Inman Connect San Francisco: In Pictures

Watch Keller Williams co-founder Gary Keller onstage at Inman Connect San Francisco as he discusses with Brad Inman how the pro-agent real estate franchisor is pivoting to turn itself into a technology company.
Listen in as Compass CEO Robert Reffkin addresses the fears, uncertainties and doubts surrounding his revolutionary real estate company (including exactly how much his company pays to acquire brokerages).
Watch Glenn Kelman’s thought-provoking talk on segregation in real estate from this year’s Inman Connect San Francisco for an eye-opening look into one of the most unfortunate realities of our industry — and how Kelman plans to take action against it.
