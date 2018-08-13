5 time management tips to get more done in your day

Organized agents who eliminate distractions and maintain self-control can juggle more tasks
Today 2:30 A.M.

Find ways to get more done in a day, while also penciling in a break or two, with these five tips for better time management.

