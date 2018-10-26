The Inman Weekender, October 27-28, 2018

by Matthew Shadbolt Chief Product & Marketing Officer Oct 26 Email Sharing: Share on social: Share witha quick email: Share via email From: To: Subject: Interesting article: Body: I found this article and thought you... You successfully shared the article. Close What To Read This Weekend Why the housing market will stay strong through 2021BY LEW SICHELMAN | OCT 23 Realogy roars: Corcoran and Climb to franchise in 2019BY PATRICK KEARNS | OCT 24 Exclusive: Opendoor testing new co-listing partnership with selected agentsBY TEKE WIGGIN | OCT 22 Inventory is rising, home prices could flatten in 2019BY PATRICK KEARNS | OCT 24 Should a family of 7 be able to live in this duplex? Yes, says HUDBY VERONIKA BONDARENKO | OCT 23 Striking hotel workers target Realtors ahead of NAR conferenceBY ANDREA V. BRAMBILA | OCT 23 Luxury Connect Video Recap ‘I’ve never recruited an agent.’ Umansky, Reffkin and more at Luxury ConnectBY INMAN | OCT 18 Weinstein survivor Louisette Geiss shares her story at Luxury ConnectBY INMAN | OCT 22 Tom Ferry on the 4 Biggest Mistakes Luxury Agents MakeBY INMAN | OCT 22 WATCH: Becoming a Real Estate Wealth Advisor: Best Practices for Engaging the WealthyBY INMAN | OCT 22 Becoming a Real Estate Wealth Advisor: How Wealth Managers Do itBY INMAN | OCT 23 How to Serve as Your Client’s Real Estate Wealth AdvisorBY INMAN | OCT 23E Luxury Connect Roundtable TakeawaysBY INMAN | DOCT 23 Courting Athletes and Celebrities as Clients with Kofi NarteyBY INMAN | OCT 24 How to Negotiate: An Interactive SessionBY INMAN | OCT 24 Marketing that Retains the Connection Through the TransactionBY INMAN | OCT 24 How I Humanize my ConnectionsBY INMAN | OCT 24 Building Credibility and Influence OnlineBY INMAN | OCT 24 How to Connect in the Era of GlobalizationBY INMAN | OCT 24 Interactive Session: Building the Brand of YouBY INMAN | OCT 24 What would you like to see in The Weekender? Sound off in the comments, or let us know Email Sharing: Share on social: Share witha quick email: Share via email From: To: Subject: Interesting article: Body: I found this article and thought you... You successfully shared the article. Close
Comments