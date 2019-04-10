Why you shouldn't build your business on buying leads

If you wouldn’t put all your financial investments into one basket, why would you even consider putting all your lead generation efforts into one?
by
Today 1:03 A.M.

If you wouldn’t put all your financial investments into a single vehicle, why would you even consider putting all your lead generation efforts into one activity? You shouldn’t. Having multiple lead gen pillars is crucial to reducing exposure and risk. It’s smart business and something that should be practiced by all.

Article image credited to Autumn Mott Rodeheaver on Unsplash