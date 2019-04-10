If you wouldn’t put all your financial investments into a single vehicle, why would you even consider putting all your lead generation efforts into one activity? You shouldn’t. Having multiple lead gen pillars is crucial to reducing exposure and risk. It’s smart business and something that should be practiced by all.
Why you shouldn't build your business on buying leads
