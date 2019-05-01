The best way to avoid being overwhelmed, wasting time and getting sucked into the addictive nature of social media is to have a plan, similar to an editorial calendar. Here are five tips for sourcing real estate content as well as how and when to schedule social media posts to become the local expert in your area.
Social media made simple: How to source, share and schedule
Having a social media plan is the best way to avoid wasting time while publishing great content and becoming a 'celebrity' in your market
Comments