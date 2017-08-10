Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Brokermint is a commission and transaction management software. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Brokers in offices of every size Top selling points Superior user interface Exceptional ease of use Wide variety of CRM integrations Brokerage white labeling Easy commission structure setup Top concerns Brokermint shares some transaction functionality with CRMs it can connect to. What you should know Brokermint is an excellent solution for brokers. The software is already quite popular; I'm not breaking news here. I just finally know why. Brokermint opens to a split-screen view that highlights an interactive funnel illustration depicting the state of an office's financials. The top starts with listings, narrows to pending and closed, and then drops into monthly expectations. You can delve deeper into each section of t...
- The way a user interacts with software is critical to its adoption; a bad user interface can doom a product.
- Instead of adding features that veer from its purpose, the company seeks strategic software partnerships that increase its value.
BrokermintSimple, powerful back office management
