Industry executives share the challenges of protecting data while pushing innovation during a panel discussion at ICNY 2020.

The real estate industry is experiencing a second wave of technology innovation that is revolutionizing the way that agents do business and consumers buy and sell homes.

Although the world of tech innovation can be exciting, MoxiWorks CEO York Baur, LionDesk CEO David Anderson, and Keller Williams Head of Corporate Development Jeff Tamaru all acknowledged that tech — especially the concept of open platforms — can confuse agents and brokers looking to build the perfect lineup.

“Platform is often the most confused term out there,” Baur told the ICNY Tech Connect crowd with a small chuckle. “For MoxiWorks, we define [the word platform] as an operating system that other apps can work on.”

