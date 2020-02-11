Are you following best practices when it comes to recruiting and retention? Here are some of the tools and technology that can help your brokerage with agent productivity.

Simon Chen, executive vice president of Realogy; Georgia Perez, vice president of business development and product evangelism at Moxi Works; and Meghan Kelley, head of recruiting and retention at Realogy Franchise Group got together at Inman Connect New York to discuss recruiting and retention strategies.

While everyone brought different ideas to the table, a few discussed were working with a recruiting firm, analyzing agent MLS and social media data, conducting data call center market tests, and utilizing a recruiting CRM.

To hear more ideas from these three experienced professionals, tune in to the video above.

