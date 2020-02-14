At Inman Connect New York, brothers and luxury agents Roh and Ramin Habibi shared how robust client databases keep their multimillion-dollar businesses going.

Brothers Roh and Ramin Habibi have made names for themselves in two of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets, with Roh raking in more than $200 million annually with Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty and Ramin making waves with the Robby Browne Team at Corcoran.

Roh and Ramin shared the key to their success on the Inman Connect New York stage, which hinges on building and cultivating extensive client databases that help the brothers garner multimillion dollar deals.

