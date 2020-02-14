Breaking into the luxury property market takes a lot of money, but there’s one marketing factor discussed by experts at Inman Connect New York that might be overlooked.

Breaking into the luxury property market takes a lot of money, but one marketing factor that might be overlooked is this: Be memorable.

That’s according to Ben Bacal, founder of Revel Real Estate, who spoke at Inman Connect New York in a session called “Marketing Mega Listings vs. Mid-Market Listings.”

Bacal speaks from experience. He hosted a “Cannabis Open House Party” at his $3.4 million listing last year to launch his own real estate search app Rila.

Luxury homes take longer to sell, so you have to make them easy to remember, such as by hosting really cool events, Bacal told attendees.

