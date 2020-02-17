Jon Coile, who is also a vice president at HomeServices of America, said at Inman Connect New York that today’s boundaries around MLS data make little sense.

Jon Coile, the chairman of Bright MLS, argued at Inman Connect New York that the current geographic boundaries that divide sources of multiple listing service data make little sense and that the future ought to include more sharing or consolidation.

Coile, who is also a vice president at HomeServices of America, made the comments during a session titled “Where are the Boundaries on Use of MLS Data?” He first noted that consumers don’t have boundaries; a typical homebuyer or seller gets on Zillow, for example, and can potentially see listings across the entire U.S.

