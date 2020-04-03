The on-demand marketing content provider debuted at Startup Alley two years ago, and at ICNY20, it revealed its newest feature, a slick, text-based social media content service that delivers, usually in minutes.

Agent Icon is an on-demand social media marketing service for real estate agents.

Platforms: Browser; mobile

Ideal for: Agents who market with social media, marketing assistants, brokers

Top selling points

Rapid turnaround of content

Text-based order and delivery

Array of included themes

Simplicity of use

Top concerns

There’s little risk here outside of overuse or proliferation. It’s important for agents to ensure their social media content is delivered as part of a greater strategy.

What you should know

Agent Icon debuted on Startup Alley at Inman Connect two years ago and has since won over a number of prominent industry brands, including 80 percent of the Realty Alliance members.

Its growth is relatively easy to explain: The user has to do very little to get value out of the product.

Agent Icon can take any image it’s sent and apply to it sharp, contemporary graphical overlays for social media publication, usually within a couple of minutes.

Send them a nicely landscaped backyard, bonus room or anything you want to highlight about a listing or your business, and Agent Icon sends it back ready for online publication.

At Inman Connect New York, Agent Icon introduced its new text-based image delivery. Users need only select a photo and use their phone’s native text tool to zip it off to a provided number.

Returned texts include a link to browser page of simple, but professionally designed options. Scrolling through the provided library reveals a number of share-ready graphics. Download one, or save them all.

Beyond listing promotion, use Agent Icon to showcase local parks, good examples of curb appeal or to promote events being attended.

This super-simple software can make you look like a marketing champ at the listing presentation. Snap a pic when you arrive at the house and within a couple of minutes, show your clients what you’re capable of doing for them.

The Agent Icon visual asset library covers an ever-growing mix of themes, memes, seasonal animations, tasteful graphics and lifestyle-driven enhancements.

Instagram and Facebook are the obvious destinations for such marketing assets, but don’t forget about Stories and blog posts.

Logos and branded frames can be applied to listing promos and open house announcements, and it’s also great for capturing local places, such as parks or neighborhood clubhouses.

Brokers can use Agent Icon to create uniform, on-brand marketing visuals for their teams and agents, too.

In short, this is insta-Canva. It’s super fast and practical, requiring little more than some imagination and 30 seconds.

I’m not saying this product will make you the best marketer of real estate, as it’s all about tactics instead of strategy. But it’ll make you a consistent marketer, and that’s way more than most of your competitors can say.

