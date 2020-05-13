Today, we’re opting to see the glass half-full. What positivity can you draw from this that you’ll likely remember long after the worst is behind us?



In challenging times, it’s a smart idea to revisit the fundamentals of good business. This April, go Back to Basics with Inman.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Even though the COVID-19 outbreak situation is constantly changing and evolving, it’s easy to get caught up in the frustrations of today’s reality. However, every once in a while — for the sake of our mental well-being — reframing challenges, both past and present, can help counter negativity.

Despite the hardships, there are some silver linings to clocking in more hours at home. Like, more quality time with the tots. Or an opportunity to learn or whip up new recipes and a chance to (virtually) reconnect with old friends and loved ones. Or perhaps more time to nurture and pivot your business, and figure out what’s not working.

So, this week, we’d like to know the good things you’ve learned or realized throughout this pandemic. What are some lessons or memories that you’ll remember long after this is all behind us?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

