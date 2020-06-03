We want to know from you, our readers: How are you responding and reacting to the issues we’re facing in 2020? How are you shifting, readjusting and prioritizing your goals?

Virtual open houses, digital closings, conversations from behind face masks — what productivity looks like for real estate agents this summer covers new terrain for all of us. All June, Inman surveys the New Productivity: the tools, skills and insights needed to make it work now.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

A lot has happened this year already — namely, a global health crisis, an economic fallout and a sprawling wave of civil unrest. Which is exactly what brings a certain heft to this week’s question. When it comes to all areas and aspects of your business, how do you prioritize during this time?

We want to know from you, our readers: How are you responding and reacting to the issues we’re facing in 2020? In looking at the present and into the future, what is your course of action? How are you shifting, readjusting and prioritizing your goals?

