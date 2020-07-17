Chad Carroll, the leader of the one-time top real estate team at Douglas Elliman, is joining Compass, the two companies confirmed to Inman Friday.

Carroll, whose 10-person team has closed more than $2 billion in sales since Carroll launched it in South Florida in 2008, also starred in the only season of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Miami.

“I am thrilled to be teaming up with a tech-savvy company that will compliment my own unique marketing tactics,” Carroll said in a statement. “After building a billion-dollar real estate team from the ground up, I know my move to Compass will allow me to rapidly expand and thrive within new markets.”

“This opportunity will also allow us to bring on new like-minded agents to join The Carroll Group at Compass across the State of Florida.”

Carroll plans to grow the team beyond the South Florida market he’s called home for more than a decade, since he moved from New York to launch his real estate career. Through Compass, he plans to expand his team throughout Florida and into key Compass markets like New York City, Los Angeles and Aspen.

The Carroll Group was ranked the 55th most productive large team, according to the Real Trends Thousand, with $191 million in sales in 2019.

When asked for comment on The Carroll Group’s departure, a spokesperson for Douglas Elliman said, “We wish him well in all of his future endeavors.”

The Carroll Group’s move to Compass from Douglas Elliman follows on the heels of of new development specialists Kirk Rundhaug, Paige Neuhauser and the remaining three members of their New York-based five-person team, joining Compass from Douglas Elliman earlier in the week.

In 2019 the team sold $150 million in real estate while selling nearly $2.5 billion across their careers.

