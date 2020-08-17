The home that you’ll recognize from the NBC hit television series The Golden Girls has sold within a month and for more than $1 million above asking price.

The property, which was listed in July for $2.999 million, just sold for roughly $4 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. The famed four-bedroom, midcentury modern was used to portray the home of Golden Girl Blanche Devereaux in the show’s theme song.

The home was built in 1955 in Los Angeles’ star-studded Brentwood community, but it was chosen to represent the fictional 6151 Richmond Street in Miami on the show due to its Florida-like exterior — cream colored and covered in plants along with a giant Japanese-style wraparound porch.

The exterior was later reconstructed as the show grew in popularity while the interior was updated with modern touches before going on the market last month. The interior that appeared on the show was a set and had no connection to the one inside the house.

The owners, David Noble Barry III and Margaret Carr Barry, lived in the house for more than 60 years. After their deaths in 2017 and 2019, respectively, their family put it on the market.

Rachelle Rosten of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent representing the property. Its appearance on the market caused a real stir in the real estate community. Even after ending in 1992, the show remains iconic for its portrayal of four elderly women living together as friends, dating and enjoying the freedom of retirement.

After hitting the market and 140 showings, the property received 20 offers in 14 days. There was a final bidding war among 9 people before it was finally scooped up by a local family who are fans of the architecture rather than the ’90s classic sitcom.

