This week, we’re sharing high-end real estate videos that take it a step further with creativity, visual appeal and thoughtfulness. From parodies to sweeping, cinematic videos, here are a handful of top choices.

October is Luxury Month on Inman. Inman Handbooks offer deep dives on luxury marketing and agent branding, luxury staging, referrals, and more. We’re thinking about what luxury means now, examining how the pandemic is reshaping the needs of luxury buyers, and talking to top luxury agents, all month long.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

As you’ve probably noticed by now, we’ve sailed straight into luxury month with stories on how to set yourself apart in high-end markets, building a personal brand from scratch and prospecting high-net-worth clients.

In keeping with that theme, last week, we asked you to share the most noteworthy real estate videos that hogged your attention. We hoped you’d respond with your favorite campaigns and why they worked they way they did.

Unfortunately, because this week’s responses were scarce (we get it — you’re probably still warming up to the new theme), we decided to weave in a few staff picks. So, in case you’re looking for some video inspiration, here they are:

