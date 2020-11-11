This week, we’re asking our readers to share their best words of wisdom — the advice they’d like to pass onto aspiring and new independent brokers trying to get their business off the ground.

It’s never been a more interesting or exacting time to be an indie broker. In November, Inman celebrates the indie by narrowing in on what growth tactics are working best and what tech is emerging that offers the best competitive advantage.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Perhaps it was an itch to build your own culture and brand. Maybe you were seeking more flexibility or the freedom of doing things your way. Whatever the reason was, you decided to strike out on your own and start an independent brokerage — but it didn’t come without its challenges.

You remember the ups, the downs and the lessons learned along the way. So, this week, we’re asking our readers — those of you who’ve built successful businesses — to share their best pieces of advice to newly minted or aspiring indies.

What do you wish you had known back when you were getting your business off the ground? What’s useful to understand early on? Share your thoughts with us.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.