This week, our readers tell us what they’re doing to prepare for the winter months ahead, covering topics like virtual learning and marketing. Here’s what you had to say.

The temps are dropping. We’re dealing with the pesky time change, and already seeing flashes of tinsel and colorful string lights crop up in neighborhood stores. All to say, the winter season is approaching — and fast.

So, last week, we asked our readers to chime in with a few ways they’re preparing the winter months ahead. We left the question fairly open-ended, in hopes that you’d touch on whatever your topic you’d like.

Most of our readers’ responses seemed to wrap up the basics of what needs to be done with a neat little bow. Here’s everything you had to say:

Focusing on our business plan now. What we do in October, November and December sets us up for success in the first quarter. We are cleaning and reorganizing databases, revisiting metrics to hit our goals, budgeting, and using the next six weeks to retrain on best practices. Now is the time to work!

Get up, get dressed, and get to work! The fourth quarter is always the busiest time of year for me!

I have been looking at business and the changes forced upon us as a result of COVID-19. I do a good amount of agent-to-agent referral business that came through the results of interactions at the conferences I attended. I’m looking at those dollars I spent and reappropriating those funds to other types of marketing for 2021. I’m still researching what is out there and looking for innovative ways to enhance listings and my marketing. I’m putting some aside in the hopes that by the fourth quarter of 2021, we can gather again in person.

Wardrobe, duh.

Taking advantage of virtual learning in areas that interest me that are tangential to real estate and could allow for a pivot as necessary, including negotiations, mortgage, Spanish and green design.

Launching new educational courses for agents: Contactless Transactions Course, Transparency Certificate and Crypto-Certified Agent. Winter season is a time to learn and share knowledge!

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.