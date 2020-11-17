Here, seasoned independent brokers share their best advice on ways to drive business success — from branding to marketing to giving back to the community.

It’s never been a more interesting or exacting time to be an indie broker. In November, Inman celebrates the indie by narrowing in on what growth tactics are working best and what tech is emerging that offers the best competitive advantage.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Getting a business off the ground is definitely a journey rife with complexity and a lot ambiguity when it comes to knowing how to get it right. This is especially true now, given this year’s hair-raising challenges.

All to say, it helps to hear from folks who’ve been there and done that — successful indie brokers with years of experience under their belts and a fluidity that only comes from truly mastering the art of entrepreneurship and brand-building. Yes, even in difficult environments and climates.

So, last week, we asked you, our readers, to chime in with the advice you’d likely pass onto aspiring and new independent brokers wanting to dip their toes in the water. From tips on branding to giving back, your responses were spot-on. Here’s everything you had to say:

Branding is the most important thing. Why is your brokerage different than the major franchises or other brokerages in your area?

Give back to your community. Time or money, we all have something to give. Buyers and sellers value doing business with someone involved who gives back.

Be yourself. There is enough business to go around for everyone.

My advice is to be creative and market your indie brokerage to the personality of your city, not to the things that other national brokerages are doing. The ability to be hyperlocal with your marketing and branding is one of the strongest traits an indie brokerage possesses.

Don’t take any wooden nickels, and don’t take yourself too seriously.

What did we miss? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.