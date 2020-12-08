Google Nest devices, which include thermostats, cameras and doorbells, will be Works With SmartThings certified starting in January 2021.

Samsung’s SmartThings subsidiary announced a partnership Tuesday that will integrate Google’s Nest devices into Samsung’s Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, also called SmartThings.

The SmartThings hub and sensors allow users to remotely control and automate devices across different manufacturers that don’t have direct integrations. Launched in 2012 and acquired by Samsung in 2014, SmartThings’ open platform supports more than 5,000 devices across 180 certified brands and has more than 63 million active users in more than 200 countries, the company said in a press release.

With this deal, Google Nest devices, which include thermostats, cameras and doorbells, will be “Works With SmartThings” (WWST) certified starting in January 2021. This will allow users to “seamlessly control their smart homes through SmartThings,” the Mountain View, California-based company said.

“For the first time, SmartThings users will be able to adjust a Nest thermostat, view live camera feeds from outdoor Nest cameras and hear who is at the door with Nest Hello, all through their smart devices,” the company said.

“SmartThings users can also incorporate Nest devices into their current WWST-certified devices to create Scenes and automated experiences, controlling the functions with simple voice commands or through the SmartThings app. Soon, users will be able to stream right from their Nest devices directly to their Samsung TV or Family Hub fridge.”

“Scenes” are behavior settings that allow users to, for example, set a motion sensor to turn on a light while the user is at home, but set that same motion sensor to send a text message and turn on an alarm when the user is not at home. Users will also be able to adjust lighting, activate outdoor and indoor lights ahead of arriving home, and set a Nest thermostat to adjust the temperature if a window is open or set optimal temperatures for a baby’s nap or a pet at home alone, according to the company.

“SmartThings technology continues to enhance and improve the way we experience smart living,” said Ralf Elias, Samsung’s global vice president of IoT and business development and partnerships, in a statement.

“We’re pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Google and integrate Nest into our portfolio to offer users more ways to control and automate their home. We are committed to creating a universal system where all smart home devices can work cohesively together.”

The company said it is working with third parties to create a universal smart home standard in order to simplify smart technology development for manufacturers and increase compatibility for consumers.

