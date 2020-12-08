Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

The holiday season looks different this year, that’s for sure. But what the pandemic didn’t change is that sense of community, which was renewed this year. That’s why, last week, we reached out to you, our readers, and asked about how you’re bringing some much-needed cheer to your family, friends and neighborhood — while staying top-of-mind.

But we also realize that this is one of the most socially busy times of the year. And perhaps, between searching for those perfect gifts (or at least something that’s universally well-received) and navigating a laundry list of addresses to mail them to, last week’s Pulse question fell by the wayside.

That’s OK, though, because we scoured some previously published articles on the topic and rounded up 20 great ideas — just in time for gift-giving season.

Host a best “Clark Griswold Holiday Award” competition in your neighborhood for the best home with gaudy decorations. Deliver poinsettias or amaryllis bulb kits, which will bloom year after year. Give gift certificates to home improvement stores such as Home Depot and Lowe’s. Sign clients up for a monthly gift box such as Harry & David or Graze. Give calendars and refrigerator magnets. Make a charitable donation on behalf of your clients, and send them a card with the information. Simply call or write a personalized note, an email or message. Give gift certificates for restaurants in the neighborhood of the home your clients purchased. Host a Zoom client appreciation event. Judge a best-dressed door contest in your farm neighborhood. Hire a landscape crew to come in and blow leaves, shovel snow and help with a little yard clean-up. Stream a family holiday movie on Zoom (provided it doesn’t violate copyright restrictions). Highlight a local business daily on social media. Host a “yappy” costume contest. Invite pet owners to dress up their pets in their best holiday garb and send the pictures to you. Volunteer your time and money at a local food bank. Send a hometown print to your clients. Etsy artists can create a custom state map with a heart or symbol placed on that city. Consider hosting a online group holiday cooking class with a professional chef. Gift your clients a set of personalized knives, wine glasses or other decorative items such as blankets and pillows. Create list-based social media content: 10 reasons locals are thankful to live in (insert area). Put together a list of online events and celebrations, and local holiday takeout menus. Then, send them out to your email list.

Want even more ideas? Here are a few articles to read:

What did we miss? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.