If it’s January, it’s Agent Appreciation Month at Inman. Join us all month to celebrate all that agents do, and come together with us virtually at Inman Connect, Jan. 26-28. Craving total access? Take advantage of our Agent Appreciation Sale and save 50% on your Select subscription.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

This month at Inman, we’re celebrating agents, the work they do, the challenges they go through (which has been a lot this past year) and the wins they manage to score. You don’t need us to tell you this, but as agents, you have the tough job of helping people find the spaces they’ll be spending (most of) their lives in. It’s by no means an easy task — and often, it’s not something that’s accomplished alone.

So this week, we’re asking you to share a story of when a fellow industry professional — an agent, a friend, a mentor or a colleague — offered a helping hand. When was the last time another agent supported you, offered advice or helped you in a major way, whether that be personal or professional?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

