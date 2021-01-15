Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Last week, Byron and Nicole tackled the 16th edition of the Swanepoel Trends Report, which boasts a wealth of information for real estate professionals and is chock-full of valuable and eye-opening facts and figures, all updated every year. (If you missed the first four trends, watch the previous episode here.)

In this episode, the hosts went on to explore the remaining five trends in the report, starting with cloud-based brokerages — the model and structure behind eXp Realty’s explosive growth — and the evolution of the industry’s largest franchisor and brokerage company, also known as Realogy.

“If you’re somebody who owns Realogy stock or working for one of their brands, I would definitely dissect every single word of trend four,” Byron said. “There’s some valuable information if you’re thinking about staying there long term or maybe making a move.”

Other topics they discussed included managing diversity and inclusion, lead-generation-focused business opportunities, the ways real estate pivoted during COVID-19, and how the industry will continue to navigate a post-pandemic world.

“You should know your industry inside and out if you plan on sticking around there,” Byron noted. “There are huge disruptors, CoStar’s in the game now … Everybody’s coming for that piece of the pie right now, so how do you stay ahead?”

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.