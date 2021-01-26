If it’s January, it’s Agent Appreciation Month at Inman. Join us all month to celebrate all that agents do, and come together with us virtually at Inman Connect, Jan. 26-28. Craving total access? Take advantage of our Agent Appreciation Sale and save 50% on your Select subscription.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Move over, bad news. To bring a little positivity to this first month of the year, we decided to take a more international approach and accentuate positive real-estate-related stories in this space. These stories were, of course, supplied by you — our readers.

Last week, we asked you to chip in with the most recent work-related win you experienced. From tackling your to-do lists head-on to scoring a listing, here are all the ways you triumphed at work (and what we can all learn from your success). Got more feel-good stories to share? Our comments section is open for all your positive news, be it big or small.

Persistence — it feels good! I listed my second grade teacher’s house. I met with her three decades ago. She was 77 at the time and thought she was getting up there in age and was ready to sell her single-family home. Ten years later at 87, she called again for another appraisal, saying she was getting up there in age and that now may be the time. This past week, another 10 years later at the age of 97, she listed her house! She is still sharp and selling on her terms!

I’ve been hitting my goals each week by starting every morning off with affirmations, a gratitude practice and meditation. This enables me to stay on track throughout my work day and accomplish completing all the tasks I arranged for myself!

I won back my listing from another agent. They had gone with her because their broker on the buy-side in San Francisco stressed she needed a signed listing agreement to strengthen their offer. She referred her team member. Long story short, they recently moved out to a temporary Airbnb. I had kept in touch with them and told them my local knowledge and experience in Oakland surpassed this agent. Long story short, they spoke with this agent, told her their concerns, and she cancelled the listing agreement. They signed with me, and we are bringing their townhouse on the market this Friday!

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.