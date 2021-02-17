From online showings to all-digital signings and closings, the digital transaction has fully come into its own. All month, Inman examines the companies and technologies driving this new world of digital transaction.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

The onset of the pandemic brought about the digitization of real estate transactions — from hosting that first virtual showing to signing those closing documents. So, as we pointed out in last week’s survey (and as our readers reaffirmed), when it comes to the digital tools that helped the industry push forward during a tumultuous time, there’s a lot to be grateful for.

But there’s also a lot that could be better. In an effort to understand the current pain points, we’re reaching out to readers and asking you to chime in with your biggest issues, problems and annoyances with digital transactions. What’s bothersome to you (and perhaps even your clients)? What’s an area that could be addressed and improved?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription