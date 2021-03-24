This month, we’ll talk to mortgage leaders about where the market is headed and how products are evolving digitally to suit buyers’ needs now. We’ll also explore emerging alternative financing options that are changing the game for buyers and sellers. Join us for Mortgage and Alternative Financing Month.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

As the common phrase goes, we all make mistakes. Some mistakes are costlier than others, especially when it comes to buying a house. For a lot of first-time or inexperienced buyers, risky moves like applying for new credit or springing for a vacation package right before closing on their dream home can really jeopardize the deal.

As a real estate agent, you’ve probably witnessed a handful of deals fall through because of financing mishaps. This week, we’re asking you to tell us about those stories. What happened? What did you learn from those situations, and how have you changed the way you counsel homebuyers on the cusp of winning that perfect house?

