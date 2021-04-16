We want to help you make more money — right now. All month, go Back to Basics with Inman as real estate pros share what’s working now and how they’re setting up to profit in a post-pandemic world. Get full access to the series for 50 percent off here.

Many people get into real estate because they want to have “flexible hours” and make their own schedule. Although real estate can offer some level of flexibility, scheduling productive time is crucial.

If you choose to do non-business things with your time, during the day, that time has to be made up somewhere else in your schedule because the work still has to get done!

As the boss, you set the schedule. As the staff, you need to remember who you work for.

Would you like to submit a Back to Basics video? Reach out to us.