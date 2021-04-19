We want to help you make more money — right now. All month, go Back to Basics with Inman as real estate pros share what’s working now and how they’re setting up to profit in a post-pandemic world. Get full access to the series for 50 percent off here.

Here are my top back to basics tips for new agents.

Work with a brokerage that provides you with tools to succeed, including mentorship, customer relationship management strategies and career growth guidance. Do your due diligence, read, and stay on top of real estate news and market trends. Don’t be discouraged if your offers are not accepted. Instead, ask your broker for support on how to handle offer rejections with your buyers.

Would you like to submit a Back to Basics video? Reach out to us.