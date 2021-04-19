We want to help you make more money — right now. All month, go Back to Basics with Inman as real estate pros share what’s working now and how they’re setting up to profit in a post-pandemic world. Get full access to the series for 50 percent off here.
Here are my top back to basics tips for new agents.
- Work with a brokerage that provides you with tools to succeed, including mentorship, customer relationship management strategies and career growth guidance.
- Do your due diligence, read, and stay on top of real estate news and market trends.
- Don’t be discouraged if your offers are not accepted. Instead, ask your broker for support on how to handle offer rejections with your buyers.
