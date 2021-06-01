Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

As more Americans receive shots in arms and the majority of states lift COVID restrictions, we’re beginning to see life return to normal — or a “new normal,” if you will. But what does that really mean for real estate agents who had to change the way they did business over the last year or so? What’s the biggest difference between now and before?

That’s the question we asked our readers last week. From saving valuable time (thanks to videoconferencing tools like Zoom) to grappling with a heated seller’s market, here are the many things that changed in a post-pandemic world.

  • I’ve gotten back countless hours of my life. I’ve always volunteered at my local, state and national association and spent hundreds of hours driving to and from and attending meetings. Forced Zoom meetings have shown us all that it isn’t necessary to meet in person all the time. Do I miss the pre and list meeting chatter that would happen? Sometimes. But I’m thrilled to have that extra hour or two back in my day.
  • The shift from a buyer’s market to a seller’s market.
  • No open house.
  • To have to submit offers of homes that would have sat on the market a very long time to now be under contract immediately, usually $15,000 to $20,000 over asking price.
  • Apologizing for “lowballing” when submitting a full price offer!
  • I don’t drive nearly as much as I used to. With Zoom and working from home, the miles I’ve driven dropped by over 6,000 miles!
  • Working remotely means that I can live anywhere.
  • Rapidly changing events.

What did we miss? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.

