Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Some mistakes are deal-breakers, especially when it comes to the long and often complicated process of buying a home. Credit mistakes, last-minute, ill-advised splurges and general miscommunication are just a few red-flag “oops” moments that can often cost homebuyers their perfect home.

So, last week, we reached out to you, our readers, and asked you to share stories of financing mishaps that caused your clients’ deals to fall through. From a client failing to disclose a marriage to a lender ghosting a deal a week before closing, here are a few deal-breakers that came between your buyers and their dream home.

The property and/or borrower had so many prior insurance claims the premium was substantially higher than the norm. This caused them to fail to qualify due to their ratios being too high.

Never.

A buyer failed to tell anyone (and I assume this question was brought up on the mortgage application) that she was married and tried to purchase without the husband’s knowledge.

Had a lender just ghost a deal once about a week before closing. Had to move lenders.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.