Inman Connect Las Vegas, Oct. 26-28, is only four months away. And the sooner you register, the lower the cost of your ticket. The next price increase is tomorrow, so save yourself some money, and reserve your spot now. 

Keep reading for 3 essential reasons to register right now:

Renew your network, in-person

Breakout sessions with focused content, networking breakfasts and lunches, cocktail receptions, workshops, and other networking events are all on the agenda. It’s where you’ll expand your horizons, find your next business partner, create the most amazing referral network, and build a support system that’ll last you a lifetime.

A big tent, bigger names

We’re lining up over 250 of the best speakers from inside and outside the real estate industry to share insights, talk innovation and help you visualize the evolution of your role in the years to come.

We just added Ryan Serhant (founder and CEO, Serhant), Glenn Kelman (CEO, Redfin), Katie Lance (CEO and owner, Katie Lance Consulting), and Andy Florance (CEO, CoStar Group) to the agenda, and that’s just a start. See the first round of speakers here.

Prices go up tonight, July 1, at midnight

We’ve extended your access to the early bird prices for one more day. This means you can still reserve your spot at Inman Connect Las Vegas for the best price. Plus, if you’re in the luxury market, come early for Luxury Connect (Oct. 25-26) by registering for the ICLV + Luxury Connect bundle.

Don’t just take our word for it. Jim Walberg, an industry veteran and Realtor with The Bay Area Team and Compass, said it better than us: Inman is about professionals willing to share their best practices. Professionals who are dreaming about how our industry can improve, and maybe even be disrupted. It is about people in dialogues with each other who do not always agree, however they listened and gave honest feedback. It is about ‘connecting’ in ways that I have not experienced in my professional career.

It’s going to be an epic reunion — and you should be there.

 

Please note: Tickets for this event are currently only available for domestic (U.S.) attendees.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Join the best in the real estate industry at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Prices go up tonight.Register Now×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription