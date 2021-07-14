With its Theta line of compact, high-resolution cameras, Ricoh was one of the first major brands to introduce a product specifically for creating online real estate tours.

Ricoh360 Tours announced in a press release that it has introduced virtual staging to its immersive real estate tour technology. Vacant rooms captured through the camera company’s technology can be selected to have virtual furniture rendered to provide a more move-in ready experience.

A beta version of the enhanced product is now available to users of Ricoh360 Tours.

With its Theta line of compact, high-resolution cameras, Ricoh was one of the first major brands to introduce a product specifically for creating online real estate tours, launching long before COVID-19 forced the industry’s collective hand.

Using technology developed in-house, a furnished room can be created in under an hour, and sometimes within 10 minutes, the release states.

The free plan allows agents to virtually stage up to ten, 360° images per month while a pro-level account allows users to stage up to 20 images per month. The highest level business account allows up to 100 images per month to be virtually staged.

See an example of Ricoh360 Tours’ virtual staging here.

The global imaging company rebranded its real estate line of products last year, switching from Ricoh Tours to its current nomenclature, Ricoh360 Tours.

Prior to its accompanying software being developed in 2018, the company’s Theta camera was a popular option for Matterport customers and other users of 360º tour software.

Online home tours have surged in the last 18 months, but not only because of the recent pandemic’s impact on business. More buyers are finding reason to buy homes sight-unseen, making rich-media listing content exceptionally valuable. Floorplans, 360º tours and virtual staging are now critical assets for agents who have urgent, cash-rich buyers.

A date for the staging product’s official launch was not publicized, but the software’s beta version is available now.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.

