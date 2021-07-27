Daisy, a new technology-forward property management company for residential building owners, has launched in two New York City boroughs: Manhattan and Brooklyn.

A new technology-forward property management company for residential building owners — called Daisy — has launched in two New York City boroughs, Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to a press release.

The company’s primary solution is designed to flatten operational processes for running condominiums and co-ops, in part by facilitating rapid communications between residents, board members and property staff.

Daisy’s official launch follows a successful beta test among an unspecified number of properties. The company states its product’s mission is to help building management provide an enhanced living experience for residents.

The company has expanded to thousands of members throughout New York City and now manages hundreds of units, according to the release.

In conjunction with a companion app, the software provides oversight into maintenance tasks and assignment, overall property budgeting and resident communications, and offers board members a permission-based dashboard for input on day-to-day and long-term building needs.

Daisy CEO and co-founder Yotam Cohen said his company’s mission is similar to others that are born out of modernizing long-standing but outdated business processes.

“The underlying problem is the same: while we’re living in 2021, property management is living in a time-warp,” Cohen said in the release. “Our approach brings property management to an entirely new level, delivering solutions that the industry has never even contemplated. Our buildings are innovation starved.”

While heavily tech-bent, Daisy maintains a proactive staff to assist property ownership teams and residents alike with ondemand customer service and response times that average under two minutes, according to the company.

Onboarding new properties involves the digitization of all legacy systems and manual workflows, including leases, insurance policies, building manuals, maintenance logs and all other forms of critical operational data.

Residents start using the Daisy app to connect with managers in minutes, stay updated via the building feed and pay common charges, the release stated.

The company closed on a seed round of investment in 2020 of $4.5 million. The round was led by Michael Eisenberg of Aleph. Other investors include Shai Wininger and Gaia Real Estate.

As a segment of proptech, solutions for the rental market continue to gain attention from investors as the industry settles on the concept of renting as a long-term, by-choice living arrangement.

