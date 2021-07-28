When it comes to listings, what makes for a solid marketing strategy? From social media to video tours, we want you to chime in with your best advice and tips for newbie agents.

New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape your career, including choosing a brokerage, learning your market, creating an online presence, budgeting, getting leads, marketing listings and so much more. If you’re a team leader or broker-owner, New Agent Month will be jam-packed with resources to help your new hires navigate.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

As an agent, homesellers rely on your marketing prowess to get the word out on their listings and get them sold. And having a solid marketing plan — whether that includes social media, a good ol’ fashioned real estate sign or both — is really the difference-maker here.

So, this week, we want to reach out to the experts out there. What advice would you give newly minted agents when it comes to promoting listings and giving them as much visibility as possible (especially in today’s increasingly digital world)? What best practices have you had success with?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

