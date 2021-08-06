This fall, Oct. 26-28, the real estate industry is coming together to strategize and socialize at Inman Connect Las Vegas. It’s the leading event for the residential real estate community, and you should be there.

For three days, you’ll hear from over 150 experts. You’ll connect with thousands of your peers. And you’ll walk away with tips and tactics you can apply right away. 

Who will you hear from, and what will we dig into? Here are just a few of the hot topics to be discussed:

What Lies Ahead

Brad Inman, Inman’s founder and expert in real estate industry knowledge, will welcome everyone with some food for thought. Is this our chance to define a new era of real estate? A plan to overcome our challenges, take advantage of the opportunities and prepare for what’s to come.

Becoming a Force: How to Achieve Long-Term Success

Ryan Serhant, founder and CEO of SERHANT. and one of the top Realtors in the world, will share advice on how to build confidence, generate results and become the authority when it comes to selling in your market.

Will the Housing Market Cool Down in 2022?

Industry strategists will share their thoughts and predictions for 2022 housing market trends and how you can best prepare your business and your clients for success.

The Power of Community: How to Build a Meaningful Network

It’s no secret that community and relationship building are core aspects of successful real estate businesses. Kara Cronin, community expert and relationship builder from Facebook, will share how to build community, show up authentically in your work and create a life you love.

The Role of the Agent in 2022 and Beyond

Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker will sit down with innovator, operator and investor Clelia Peters for a candid conversation around what Coldwell Banker is focusing on, lessons learned and what will be imperative for the agent of the future.

And that’s all just Wednesday morning!

Explore the agenda here, and reserve your spot to join the smartest real estate professionals in residential real estate for three days in Las Vegas.

Please note: Tickets for this event are currently only available for domestic (U.S.) attendees. 

