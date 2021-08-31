Catch up quickly on the biggest stories of the month, as determined by Inman website visitors. Here’s this month’s Inman Top 10.

By Cara Ameer

What happens when the market starts to tilt in buyers’ favor? Here’s what agents need to be thinking through, preparing for and learning about to better serve their future clients.

By Jim Dalrymple II

Dozens of teams will likely have to rebrand thanks to a state law that prohibits the use of terms such as “group” and “LLC.”

By Jimmy Burgess

Finding efficiencies wherever you can will help you work smarter, not harder. Here are 11 must-try apps that’ll save you time, put you in control and keep you organized wherever you go.

By Jim Dalrymple II

The brokerage lost $7 million last quarter, a vast improvement over both the previous quarter and last year. The results earned plaudits from investors. Here’s what you need to know.

By Jim Dalrymple II

Keller Williams’ big annual gathering — which this year is taking place online — comes at a pivotal time for the company. Check out all of Inman’s Deep Dive on KW’s Mega Camp.

By Jimmy Burgess

Knowing what to shoot is half the battle with video creation. Here’s a handy list of inexpensive video ideas that every agent can — and should — easily make to reach out to more potential buyers and sellers and keep in touch with past clients.

By Jim Dalrymple II

The virtual brokerage now boasts 58,263 agents and brokers, a jump of 87 percent year over year, according to a Q2 earnings report released Wednesday. Here’s everything you need to know.

By Jimmy Burgess

There’s a pretty easy (and free) way to position yourself as the local expert and scoop up leads as you grow, thanks to Google My Business. Here’s how to set up, build and optimize your business page.

By Teresa Boardman

If home prices are at an all-time high, how can we say that commissions are going down? Here’s what agents might not be noticing when it comes to their commission.

By Matt Carter

Rocket Cos., the parent company of the nation’s biggest mortgage lender, plans to get into the iBuyer and real estate brokerage business through its Rocket Homes subsidiary.

