Catch up quickly on the biggest stories of the month, as determined by Inman website visitors. Here’s this month’s Inman Top 10.

1. Bidding wars are cooling off: How to prepare for a shift

By Cara Ameer

What happens when the market starts to tilt in buyers’ favor? Here’s what agents need to be thinking through, preparing for and learning about to better serve their future clients.

2. New law will limit what teams can call themselves

Keith Johnston and Unsplash

By Jim Dalrymple II

Dozens of teams will likely have to rebrand thanks to a state law that prohibits the use of terms such as “group” and “LLC.”

3. 11 time-saving apps that’ll give you leverage

D3sign via Getty Images

By Jimmy Burgess

Finding efficiencies wherever you can will help you work smarter, not harder. Here are 11 must-try apps that’ll save you time, put you in control and keep you organized wherever you go.

4. Compass dramatically trims losses, sees rocketing revenue in Q2

By Jim Dalrymple II

The brokerage lost $7 million last quarter, a vast improvement over both the previous quarter and last year. The results earned plaudits from investors. Here’s what you need to know.

5. The biggest questions as Keller Williams begins Mega Camp

Keller Williams

By Jim Dalrymple II

Keller Williams’ big annual gathering — which this year is taking place online — comes at a pivotal time for the company. Check out all of Inman’s Deep Dive on KW’s Mega Camp.

6. 21 creative video concepts to reach more buyers and sellers

Canva

By Jimmy Burgess

Knowing what to shoot is half the battle with video creation. Here’s a handy list of inexpensive video ideas that every agent can — and should — easily make to reach out to more potential buyers and sellers and keep in touch with past clients.

7. EXp rakes in $1B in revenue, sees soaring agent count

By Jim Dalrymple II

The virtual brokerage now boasts 58,263 agents and brokers, a jump of 87 percent year over year, according to a Q2 earnings report released Wednesday. Here’s everything you need to know.

8. Free leads from Google: How to set up, optimize your Google My Business page

Canva

By Jimmy Burgess

There’s a pretty easy (and free) way to position yourself as the local expert and scoop up leads as you grow, thanks to Google My Business. Here’s how to set up, build and optimize your business page.

9. Are real estate commissions going down? Not so much

Krisanapong Detraphiphat via Getty Images

By Teresa Boardman

If home prices are at an all-time high, how can we say that commissions are going down? Here’s what agents might not be noticing when it comes to their commission.

10. Rocket Homes hiring in-house agents, launching iBuyer program

By Matt Carter

Rocket Cos., the parent company of the nation’s biggest mortgage lender, plans to get into the iBuyer and real estate brokerage business through its Rocket Homes subsidiary.

Tune in next month for September’s Top 10.

