Kick off the fall with Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. We’re going deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, realtor.com and more. Top marketing executives drop by to share their newest tactics, too. It’s all you need to take your branding and marketing game to the next level.

As we’re coming out of the haze of a hectic seller’s market, now is the time to take a beat, reevaluate, and begin to plan for next year, whether your market is slowing down or not.

This September, we’ll bring you innovative marketing tactics, branding expertise and smart strategies to get the most out of your spend — straight from the experts — to take your business to the next level.

What to expect:

  • Inman Interviews with CMOs of top real estate companies
  • Leading advice from social media and marketing experts
  • Tried-and-true advice on everything from getting clients to social media to branding from agents and brokers in the field
  • Updated Inman Handbooks on:
    • realtor.com
    • Zillow
    • Redfin
    • HomeSnap

