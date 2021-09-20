Greg Schwartz, CEO of Tomo, said “The mortgage is the catastrophe of the real estate transaction.” And he is changing that.

 On Sept. 21, Tuesday, at Inman’s next Connect Now virtual event, Brad Inman is kicking off the general sessions with a compelling interview with Schwartz. They discuss: 

  • What Schwartz means by that statement
  • How Tomo is taking on big banks by improving the mortgage purchase experience
  • How digitization has already helped streamline some of the processes
  • What some of the regulations impacting the mortgage experience are
  • How the mortgage processes will continue to evolve in the near and distant future

And so much more that you don’t want to miss. Watch the clip above for a more detailed glimpse of the conversation, and sign up for Inman Connect here to tune in for the full discussion and insights from other experts. 

Buy your ticket now. Prices go up on Sept. 21.

What else can you expect? 

  • Key tips to stay ahead in this market from experts: Compass’s Daniel Gluckin and Harris Hawkins & Co.’s Tiffany Harris
  • How to take your marketing to the next level with Real Broker’s Michele Bellisari and Triplemint’s Aaron Seawood
  • Canva hacks, tips, and tricks for real estate success from Marki Lemons-Ryhal

These are just a few of the sessions. Your day will be packed with learnings, actionable takeaways, and intelligent exchanges with your peers. Join us. 

Can’t join us live for the whole day? No worries! Join us live for what you can, and catch up on everything you missed later with replay access. 

register now

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription