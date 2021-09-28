Kick off the fall with Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. We’re going deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, realtor.com and more. Top marketing executives drop by to share their newest tactics, too. It’s all you need to take your branding and marketing game to the next level.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

If you’re already starting to plan for 2022 and rejiggering your marketing plan, you’re not alone. It’s never too early to start, and fall offers the perfect opportunity to think about the future. That’s why, last week, we asked you to share the changes you’re planning on introducing to your marketing roadmap next year.

Are you taking advantage of video? Have you tapped into the many, many advantages that Instagram has to offer, particularly with its Reels feature? What about Facebook? Here’s what our readers responded with:

Instagram Reels

Facebook advertising

Joining Facebook groups in major cities that have people regularly moving to my state

Video

Adding floor plans or interactive floor plans

Updating and refining my database in Constant Contact

Refreshing my newsletter