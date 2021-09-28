Kick off the fall with Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. We’re going deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, realtor.com and more. Top marketing executives drop by to share their newest tactics, too. It’s all you need to take your branding and marketing game to the next level.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

If you’re already starting to plan for 2022 and rejiggering your marketing plan, you’re not alone. It’s never too early to start, and fall offers the perfect opportunity to think about the future. That’s why, last week, we asked you to share the changes you’re planning on introducing to your marketing roadmap next year.

Are you taking advantage of video? Have you tapped into the many, many advantages that Instagram has to offer, particularly with its Reels feature? What about Facebook? Here’s what our readers responded with:

  • Instagram Reels
  • Facebook advertising
  • Joining Facebook groups in major cities that have people regularly moving to my state 
  • Video
  • Adding floor plans or interactive floor plans
  • Updating and refining my database in Constant Contact
  • Refreshing my newsletter

What did we miss? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.

